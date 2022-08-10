Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $132.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.70 million. Azenta had a return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 301.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Azenta updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.04-$0.12 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $0.04-$0.12 EPS.

Azenta Stock Performance

Azenta stock traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,165. Azenta has a 12-month low of $60.81 and a 12-month high of $124.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Azenta from $94.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Azenta from $94.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Azenta Company Profile

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

