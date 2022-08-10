B Communications (OTCMKTS:BCOMF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $5.25

B Communications Ltd (OTCMKTS:BCOMF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.25 and last traded at $5.25, with a volume of 360 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.25.

B Communications Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $577.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.19.

B Communications Company Profile

B Communications Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications services for business and private customers in Israel. The company offers landline communication services, mobile telephone radio services, data transmission and communication services, international communication services, multi-channel satellite and network television services, Internet infrastructure and access services, call center services, and maintenance and development of communications infrastructure services.

Further Reading

