B. Riley Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY)

Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Century Casinos in a research report issued on Monday, August 8th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.69. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Century Casinos’ current full-year earnings is $0.66 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Century Casinos’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Century Casinos from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Century Casinos in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Century Casinos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CNTY traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,324. The company has a market cap of $244.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 2.73. Century Casinos has a one year low of $6.69 and a one year high of $16.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,592,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,663,000 after purchasing an additional 55,993 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in Century Casinos by 0.5% in the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,503,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,825,000 after acquiring an additional 7,168 shares during the period. Orchard Capital Managment LLC raised its stake in Century Casinos by 6.7% during the first quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 1,009,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,064,000 after acquiring an additional 63,300 shares in the last quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 699,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,515,000 after acquiring an additional 105,614 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 528,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,311,000 after purchasing an additional 77,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company in the United States, Canada, and Poland. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. As of March 8, 2022, it operated two ship-based casinos.

