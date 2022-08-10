B. Riley Weighs in on PlayAGS Inc’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AGS)

PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PlayAGS in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 9th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.10. The consensus estimate for PlayAGS’s current full-year earnings is ($0.39) per share.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on AGS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on PlayAGS from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on PlayAGS from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on PlayAGS from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on PlayAGS in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
PlayAGS Trading Up 5.2 %
Institutional Trading of PlayAGS
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in PlayAGS in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PlayAGS in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its stake in PlayAGS by 222.7% in the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 12,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 8,655 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in PlayAGS by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 6,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in PlayAGS in the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.17% of the company’s stock.
PlayAGS Company Profile
AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PlayAGS (AGS)
- A Rounded Bottom In Draftkings, Inc Begins To Reverse Course
- Workhorse Group Is Ready To Get Back On The Horse
- Are 3M, Honeywell, GE Buys After Quarterly Reports?
- Is Sofi Financial Stock Finally Ready to Pay Off for Investors?
- CVS and Walgreens Show Why Investment Objectives Matter
Receive News & Ratings for PlayAGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PlayAGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.