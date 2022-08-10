B. Riley Weighs in on PlayAGS Inc’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AGS)

PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PlayAGS in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 9th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.10. The consensus estimate for PlayAGS’s current full-year earnings is ($0.39) per share.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on AGS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on PlayAGS from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on PlayAGS from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on PlayAGS from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on PlayAGS in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:AGS traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.68. 924 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,340. PlayAGS has a 1 year low of $4.21 and a 1 year high of $10.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.77 million, a P/E ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.42, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in PlayAGS in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PlayAGS in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its stake in PlayAGS by 222.7% in the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 12,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 8,655 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in PlayAGS by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 6,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in PlayAGS in the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

