Baader Bank Analysts Give Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) a €27.00 Price Target

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) has been assigned a €27.00 ($27.55) price objective by Baader Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 29.12% from the company’s current price.

EVK has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($28.57) target price on Evonik Industries in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a €20.00 ($20.41) target price on Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €36.00 ($36.73) target price on Evonik Industries in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($28.57) target price on Evonik Industries in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.50 ($21.94) target price on Evonik Industries in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th.

Evonik Industries Price Performance

EVK stock traded up €0.03 ($0.03) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €20.91 ($21.34). 776,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €21.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €24.60. Evonik Industries has a 52-week low of €26.78 ($27.33) and a 52-week high of €32.97 ($33.64).

About Evonik Industries

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

