BabySwap (BABY) Price Down 16% This Week

BabySwap (BABY) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 10th. One BabySwap coin can now be bought for $0.0583 or 0.00000244 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BabySwap has a market capitalization of $15.22 million and approximately $524,008.00 worth of BabySwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BabySwap has traded down 16% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004181 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001577 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002230 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00040134 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About BabySwap
BabySwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 261,014,940 coins. BabySwap’s official Twitter account is @babyswap_bsc.
Buying and Selling BabySwap
