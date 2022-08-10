Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported -0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.30 by -0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. Backblaze updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

Backblaze Price Performance

NASDAQ BLZE traded up 0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting 7.07. The stock had a trading volume of 210,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,128. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of 5.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of 8.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. Backblaze has a 52-week low of 4.81 and a 52-week high of 36.50.

Institutional Trading of Backblaze

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Backblaze by 269.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 412,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 301,271 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Backblaze by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 8,536 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Backblaze during the first quarter worth $620,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Backblaze during the 1st quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Backblaze in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 12.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Backblaze Company Profile

Several analysts have commented on BLZE shares. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Backblaze from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Backblaze from $23.00 to $16.50 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 20.38.

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

