Balancer Price Up 2.4% This Week (BAL)

Balancer (BAL) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 10th. In the last seven days, Balancer has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Balancer coin can currently be purchased for $6.30 or 0.00026286 BTC on major exchanges. Balancer has a total market cap of $268.93 million and approximately $27.70 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23,960.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004173 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004173 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003902 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004184 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00038448 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.10 or 0.00129802 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00063822 BTC.

Balancer Coin Profile

Balancer (BAL) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 51,405,651 coins and its circulating supply is 42,700,542 coins. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @BalancerLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Balancer’s official message board is balancer.finance/blog-feed. Balancer’s official website is balancer.finance.

Buying and Selling Balancer

According to CryptoCompare, “An AMM, or Automated Market Maker is a general term that defines an algorithm for creating and managing liquidity. Instead of paying fees to portfolio managers to rebalance the users' portfolio, they collect fees from traders, who rebalance their portfolio. Users can earn returns by providing liquidity or as a trader swap between any assets in the global liquidity pool. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Balancer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Balancer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

