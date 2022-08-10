Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BLDP. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.86.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDP traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.75. 642,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,620,217. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 15.36 and a quick ratio of 14.61. Ballard Power Systems has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $19.66. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -19.04 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.74.

Ballard Power Systems ( NASDAQ:BLDP Get Rating ) (TSE:BLD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 126.91% and a negative return on equity of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $20.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,147,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,833,000 after purchasing an additional 126,638 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 38.4% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,249,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,855,000 after purchasing an additional 902,351 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,544,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,956,000 after purchasing an additional 243,197 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,988,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 5.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,226,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,955,000 after acquiring an additional 123,919 shares in the last quarter. 35.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

