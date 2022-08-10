Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 262,404 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 2,964,908 shares.The stock last traded at $4.85 and had previously closed at $4.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on BBVA. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.50 ($6.63) to €6.20 ($6.33) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.40 ($6.53) to €6.00 ($6.12) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.00 ($6.12) to €5.80 ($5.92) in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.22.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.53 and a 200 day moving average of $5.28. The company has a market cap of $30.91 billion, a PE ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Institutional Trading of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.4% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 48,883,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $278,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522,954 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 675.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,542,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214,620 shares in the last quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the second quarter worth $3,469,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,299,659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,225,000 after purchasing an additional 651,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 7.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,946,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,835,000 after purchasing an additional 414,352 shares in the last quarter.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.

