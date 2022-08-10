Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) Plans — Dividend of $0.04

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Get Rating) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, August 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0365 per share by the bank on Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous — dividend of $0.03.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of BSBR stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,542,904. The company has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.00. Banco Santander has a one year low of $4.86 and a one year high of $8.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.33. The company has a quick ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Get Banco Santander (Brasil) alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSBR. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 36,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) during the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,123,559 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,651,000 after buying an additional 178,833 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) during the 1st quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 2,783.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,313,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,915,000 after buying an additional 5,129,375 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Banco Santander (Brasil) Company Profile

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BSBR shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

(Get Rating)

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. It offers deposits and other bank funding instruments; debit and credit cards; digital prepaid solutions; payment platform; loyalty programs; employee benefit vouchers; payroll loans; digital lending and online debt renegotiation services; mortgages; home equity financing products; consumer credit; and local loans, commercial and trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as on-lending transfer services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.