Bancreek Capital Management LP Raises Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Bancreek Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 69.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,841 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 9,745 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 3.5% of Bancreek Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Bancreek Capital Management LP’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its position in Visa by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 1,087 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of Visa by 1.6% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 133,310 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the period. DCM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 17.3% during the first quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 7,680 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Visa by 29.7% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,365,498 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $302,823,000 after purchasing an additional 312,550 shares during the period. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 1.4% during the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,433 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total transaction of $1,893,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,887 shares in the company, valued at $34,268,167.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,560,740. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Up 1.8 %

Visa Announces Dividend

Shares of V stock traded up $3.82 on Wednesday, reaching $214.08. 67,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,979,063. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $205.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.47. The stock has a market cap of $404.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $185.91 and a one year high of $241.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.64.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Articles

