Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY) Short Interest Update

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a growth of 202.2% from the July 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.
Bangkok Bank Public Stock Performance
BKKLY stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.24. The company had a trading volume of 237 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,948. Bangkok Bank Public has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $23.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.77.
Bangkok Bank Public Company Profile
