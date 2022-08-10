Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Cuts Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich decreased its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,786 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2,000.0% in the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ULTA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $522.00 to $466.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $475.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $460.05.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total value of $186,515.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,673.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total value of $13,879,127.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,037 shares in the company, valued at $5,988,605.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total transaction of $186,515.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,393 shares in the company, valued at $937,673.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,207 shares of company stock valued at $19,411,502. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $375.78 on Wednesday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $330.80 and a 52-week high of $438.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $394.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $387.89.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $1.86. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 60.83%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 20.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

