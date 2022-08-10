Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Cuts Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich decreased its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 10.1% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,087,000 after acquiring an additional 5,413 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Realty Income by 5.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 313,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,724,000 after buying an additional 16,935 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Realty Income by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 25,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Realty Income by 5.5% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 91,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,345,000 after buying an additional 4,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Realty Income by 7.2% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 65,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,553,000 after buying an additional 4,412 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of O stock opened at $73.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $44.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.39, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.63. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $62.28 and a 1-year high of $75.40.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a aug 22 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 280.19%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on O. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet raised Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Realty Income from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.14.

About Realty Income

(Get Rating)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.