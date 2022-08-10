Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Decreases Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lessened its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 80.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,226 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,926,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at $272,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth about $490,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Global Payments by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 106,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,888,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Payments Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $130.38 on Wednesday. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.52 and a twelve month high of $175.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.32 and a 200-day moving average of $128.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $36.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 724.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.04.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.02. Global Payments had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 555.59%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $2,114,385.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,726,121.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $200.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $222.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $152.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.03.

Global Payments Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

