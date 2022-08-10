Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $768,000 Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lessened its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,865 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 111.9% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 12,409 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 65,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,988,000 after purchasing an additional 26,362 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 180,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,323,000 after acquiring an additional 33,146 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 177,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,403,000 after acquiring an additional 19,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AGG stock opened at $102.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.03. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $98.86 and a 12 month high of $116.38.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

