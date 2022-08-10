Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Increases Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 40.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth $1,427,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 506.2% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 68,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after acquiring an additional 57,200 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,723,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Price Performance

BMRN stock opened at $95.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 368.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.34. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.73 and a 12 month high of $97.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 1.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 7,337 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $656,661.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,977. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 7,337 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $656,661.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,977. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.94, for a total transaction of $103,253.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,271,364.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,043 shares of company stock worth $1,425,735 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $111.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.93.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.