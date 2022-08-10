Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Reduces Holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,896 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 2,214.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000.

Get Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF alerts:

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

PCY stock opened at $19.57 on Wednesday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $27.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.04.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.