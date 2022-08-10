Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Reduces Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich cut its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 96.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 761,136 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 216,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,381,000 after acquiring an additional 39,533 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 140,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 116.0% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 245,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,120,000 after acquiring an additional 131,970 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,180,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,319,000 after acquiring an additional 267,037 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $479,000.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS GOVT opened at $24.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.55.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.