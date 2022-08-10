Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 162 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lowered its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth $501,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Tower by 36.4% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of American Tower by 139.8% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of American Tower by 10.6% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in American Tower by 12.2% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 13,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Sunday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.69.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

American Tower Stock Performance

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,516.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,582,123.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMT opened at $276.18 on Wednesday. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $220.00 and a 52-week high of $303.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $128.59 billion, a PE ratio of 45.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.46.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a $1.43 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $5.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.08%.

About American Tower

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.