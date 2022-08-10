Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 7,913 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich cut its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,913 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 48.6% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS:FLOT opened at $50.14 on Wednesday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.40.

