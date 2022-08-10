Bank of Nova Scotia Boosts Stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 180.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 509,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 327,979 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.41% of Crown worth $63,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCK. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Crown during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Crown in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Crown in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Crown by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Djalma Novaes, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total transaction of $526,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,464,964.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Crown stock traded up $5.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.97. The stock had a trading volume of 43,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,516. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.94. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.85 and a twelve month high of $130.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.70, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Crown had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a positive return on equity of 40.47%. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently -29.43%.

CCK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Crown from $165.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Crown from $131.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Crown from $130.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Crown from $137.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Crown from $147.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.64.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

