Bank of Nova Scotia Boosts Stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 912.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 171,551 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 154,609 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $111,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,866 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 489 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 356 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on TDG. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $786.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $700.00 to $620.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $707.62.

TransDigm Group Trading Up 4.0 %

NYSE:TDG traded up $25.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $669.97. 6,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,992. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $570.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $606.58. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $500.08 and a fifty-two week high of $686.06. The company has a market capitalization of $36.58 billion, a PE ratio of 46.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.44.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The aerospace company reported $4.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.87. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 17.70% and a negative return on equity of 27.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 14.54 EPS for the current year.

TransDigm Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $18.50 per share. This represents a $74.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TransDigm Group news, Director Robert J. Small acquired 19,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $544.09 per share, with a total value of $10,554,257.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 185,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,703,441.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert J. Small bought 19,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $544.09 per share, with a total value of $10,554,257.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 185,086 shares in the company, valued at $100,703,441.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Small bought 28,453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $565.00 per share, for a total transaction of $16,075,945.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,415,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,001,015. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.