Bank of Nova Scotia Has $125.74 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 685,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 199,834 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.07% of Texas Instruments worth $125,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 280.6% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.19.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 2.6 %

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded up $4.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $182.38. 44,468 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,072,226. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 4.24. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $144.46 and a 1-year high of $202.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $162.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $1,005,037.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,640,773.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $1,005,037.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,640,773.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 66,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,955,124.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,618 shares of company stock worth $13,329,800. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

