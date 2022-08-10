Bank of Nova Scotia Reduces Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,156,148 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 395,655 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $72,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at about $236,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 620.8% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 252,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,421,000 after purchasing an additional 217,089 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 474,134 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,842,000 after purchasing an additional 10,865 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 3,402.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,514 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 6,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 17.4% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 13,741 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $1,367,607.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,374,135.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Williams Companies Trading Up 0.7 %

WMB stock traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $33.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,005,547. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.89. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.53 and a 12-month high of $37.97. The firm has a market cap of $40.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Williams Companies’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 132.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on WMB. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.92.

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.