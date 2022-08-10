Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 53,172 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 53,172 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $89,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,982,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,672,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,333 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,223,173 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,828,875,000 after purchasing an additional 529,712 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,454,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,308,097,000 after acquiring an additional 208,075 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,403,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,261,136,000 after acquiring an additional 214,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,784,029,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific to $685.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $661.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 1.5 %

In other news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 13,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.04, for a total value of $7,362,471.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,900.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 13,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.04, for a total transaction of $7,362,471.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,900.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total value of $5,883,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,889,338.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,994 shares of company stock worth $29,033,170. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE TMO traded up $8.94 on Wednesday, reaching $589.81. 23,138 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,510,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $549.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $557.52. The company has a market cap of $230.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $497.83 and a 12 month high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 17.37%. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.39%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.