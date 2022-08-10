Barclays Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for PageGroup (LON:PAGE)

PageGroup (LON:PAGE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 700 ($8.46) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 61.41% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of PageGroup from GBX 760 ($9.18) to GBX 610 ($7.37) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

PageGroup Trading Down 0.6 %

LON PAGE traded down GBX 2.71 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 433.69 ($5.24). 350,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,233. PageGroup has a 1-year low of GBX 386 ($4.66) and a 1-year high of GBX 691 ($8.35). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 432.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 483.51. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.43 billion and a PE ratio of 1,172.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.09, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.81.

About PageGroup

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company offers executive search services under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.

