Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 30th

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.156 per share by the gold and copper producer on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th.

Barrick Gold has a dividend payout ratio of 36.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Barrick Gold to earn $1.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.2%.

Barrick Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GOLD opened at $16.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Barrick Gold has a twelve month low of $14.80 and a twelve month high of $26.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Barrick Gold will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on GOLD. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.11 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$41.00 to C$35.25 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Barrick Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOLD. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 20.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 35,063 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 5,916 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 110.3% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 21,607 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 11,332 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $179,000. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter worth $1,006,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,006 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. 58.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

