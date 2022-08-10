Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. decreased its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 371,300 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 24,209 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $9,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,628,115 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $316,156,000 after buying an additional 449,136 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,321,923 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $310,117,000 after purchasing an additional 63,070 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Barrick Gold by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,698,422 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $146,259,000 after purchasing an additional 621,927 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Barrick Gold by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,498,258 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $142,561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251,217 shares during the period. Finally, Ruffer LLP lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 286.2% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 7,339,235 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $136,496,000 after purchasing an additional 5,438,638 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Price Performance

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at $16.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 4.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.31. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52-week low of $14.80 and a 52-week high of $26.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.71 and a 200-day moving average of $20.84.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.156 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 36.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.11 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.24.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

