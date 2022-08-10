Barry Callebaut AG (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) Short Interest Update

Barry Callebaut AG (OTCMKTS:BYCBF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 85.9% from the July 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BYCBF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Barry Callebaut in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Barry Callebaut from CHF 2,570 to CHF 2,550 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Baader Bank downgraded Barry Callebaut to a “reduce” rating and lowered their price target for the company from CHF 2,350 to CHF 2,300 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Barry Callebaut Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BYCBF remained flat at $2,200.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,165.06 and a 200 day moving average of $2,249.05. Barry Callebaut has a 12-month low of $2,070.10 and a 12-month high of $2,600.00.

Barry Callebaut Company Profile

Barry Callebaut AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cocoa and chocolate products. The company provides chocolates, compounds, chips and chunks, cocoa, cacao fruit, fillings, coatings, nuts, decorations and inclusions, and food colorants, as well as personalization sheets. It also offers cocoa powder, chocolate drinks, cappuccions, dessert drinks, dairy and non-dairy products, tea, and coffee.

