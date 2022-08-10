Base Protocol (BASE) Market Capitalization Reaches $573,350.69

Base Protocol (BASE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. Over the last week, Base Protocol has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. Base Protocol has a market cap of $573,350.69 and $23,531.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Base Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $1.19 or 0.00004924 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,225.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004128 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004129 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003881 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004138 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00037732 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.76 or 0.00131093 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00064586 BTC.

About Base Protocol

BASE is a coin. Base Protocol’s total supply is 480,680 coins. Base Protocol’s official website is www.baseprotocol.org. The official message board for Base Protocol is medium.com/baseprotocol. Base Protocol’s official Twitter account is @baseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Base Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BASE aims to function as a synthetic asset which represents speculation on the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies (cmc). This is made possible through an elastic supply characteristic and programmatic rebasing protocol which incentivize market actors to drive BASE price to its target (peg) price. Early on, qualitative factors like new adoption and speculation may disrupt that peg. But as the network grows, the peg stabilizes. In its early stages, BASE is a speculative asset that seeks to peg to cmc. In its final state, BASE is a synthetic asset that is stably pegged to cmc. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Base Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Base Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Base Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

