Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, August 26th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Bassett Furniture Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Bassett Furniture Industries has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Bassett Furniture Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 27.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Bassett Furniture Industries to earn $2.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.6%.

NASDAQ:BSET traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,868. The firm has a market cap of $197.15 million, a P/E ratio of 3.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.48. Bassett Furniture Industries has a fifty-two week low of $13.16 and a fifty-two week high of $24.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.51 and its 200-day moving average is $17.88.

Bassett Furniture Industries ( NASDAQ:BSET Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.36. Bassett Furniture Industries had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $128.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.38 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Bassett Furniture Industries will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Bassett Furniture Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 4th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 195.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 11,988 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 4,465 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 105.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 6.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 54.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 11,861 shares during the last quarter. 61.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail -company-owned Stores, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

