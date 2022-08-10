Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $16.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.44 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 395.37% and a negative return on equity of 28.02%. The company’s revenue was up 277433.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.23) EPS.

Beam Therapeutics Trading Up 7.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ BEAM traded up $4.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.73. 1,898,636 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,196,323. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.51 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.98. Beam Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $27.77 and a 12 month high of $116.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $38.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $41.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beam Therapeutics

In other news, CEO John M. Evans sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total transaction of $1,972,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,088,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,570,190. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Beam Therapeutics news, insider Fmr Llc sold 20,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $1,229,723.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total value of $1,972,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,088,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,570,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BEAM. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Beam Therapeutics by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

Featured Stories

