BeatzCoin (BTZC) Market Cap Hits $61,620.97

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. One BeatzCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BeatzCoin has a market capitalization of $61,620.97 and approximately $11.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BeatzCoin has traded down 49.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BeatzCoin alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000488 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000813 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 99.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00065230 BTC.

BeatzCoin Profile

BTZC is a coin. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,570,575,654 coins. The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BeatzCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BeatzCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BeatzCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BeatzCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BeatzCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.