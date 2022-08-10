Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Beazer Homes USA from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th.

Get Beazer Homes USA alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beazer Homes USA

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the first quarter worth about $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Beazer Homes USA by 22.2% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,612 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 76.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beazer Homes USA Stock Up 5.6 %

BZH traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,045. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 13.55, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Beazer Homes USA has a 1 year low of $10.09 and a 1 year high of $23.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.77 and its 200-day moving average is $15.24.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.34. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The company had revenue of $526.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Beazer Homes USA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 11th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Maryland, Indiana, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Beazer Homes USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazer Homes USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.