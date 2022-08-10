Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Trading Down 5.5%

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.88 and last traded at $9.25. Approximately 565,839 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 9,930,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BBBY has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $6.42.

Bed Bath & Beyond Trading Down 3.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.81. The firm has a market cap of $757.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.90.

Insider Activity

Bed Bath & Beyond ( NASDAQ:BBBY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The retailer reported ($2.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by ($1.50). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 90.91% and a negative net margin of 11.74%. The business’s revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeff Kirwan acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.90 per share, with a total value of $49,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,929.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, Director Jeff Kirwan acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.90 per share, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 43,455 shares in the company, valued at $212,929.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sue Gove acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.61 per share, with a total value of $230,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 105,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,756.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 62,000 shares of company stock valued at $288,720 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter valued at $2,524,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 120,801 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 19,108 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter valued at $1,484,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 126,046 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 5,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 126.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,036 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 16,234 shares in the last quarter.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

