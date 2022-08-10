Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC Boosts Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 618 shares during the quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $5,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Trading Down 1.2 %

STZ stock traded down $2.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $239.89. 24,829 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,047,608. The company has a market capitalization of $44.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.25, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.35 and a fifty-two week high of $261.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $240.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.06.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.19%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 14.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on STZ shares. StockNews.com upgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 20th. UBS Group cut their price target on Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.19.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.79, for a total transaction of $415,100.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,625.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,682 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.79, for a total value of $415,100.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at $797,625.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Sands sold 1,427,799 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total transaction of $346,683,875.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 550,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,597,461.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,612,813 shares of company stock valued at $391,613,819. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

