Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC Buys 3,459 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,823 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises 2.2% of Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $8,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,290,736,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Walt Disney by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,510,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,092,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707,126 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 106.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 166,124 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $22,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640,795 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,430,761 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $841,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,140,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $11,328,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $3.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.02. 1,028,699 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,249,430. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.26, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.25. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $90.23 and a one year high of $187.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.87.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.12). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DIS. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.24.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

