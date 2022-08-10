Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC Purchases 184 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC boosted its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,531 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Twilio in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 864.7% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Greycroft LP bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TWLO stock traded up $5.79 on Wednesday, hitting $87.05. The stock had a trading volume of 286,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,892,876. The company has a quick ratio of 8.10, a current ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.19. The company has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of -15.04 and a beta of 1.54. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $77.14 and a one year high of $382.75.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $943.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.97 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 31.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.94) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Twilio from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Twilio from $175.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Twilio from $245.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Twilio from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Twilio from $245.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Twilio presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.20.

In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 2,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total transaction of $252,807.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,665 shares in the company, valued at $8,437,320.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total transaction of $380,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,212,953.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 2,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total value of $252,807.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,437,320.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,242 shares of company stock worth $1,374,510. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

