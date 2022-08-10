Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC Sells 205 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. F3Logic LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 20.0% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA traded up $4.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $332.05. The company had a trading volume of 231,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,715,149. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $316.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $331.00. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $296.39 and a 12 month high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

