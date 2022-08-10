Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC Takes $13.91 Million Position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 371,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $13,914,000. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 comprises approximately 3.5% of Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC owned 2.10% of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 4th quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 4th quarter worth about $155,000.

Get ProShares UltraShort S&P500 alerts:

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Price Performance

Shares of SDS stock traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.59. 727,557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,900,074. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 has a 12-month low of $34.55 and a 12-month high of $54.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.40.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Profile

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.