Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) Shares Gap Up to $30.37

Shares of Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $30.37, but opened at $33.00. Belite Bio shares last traded at $32.10, with a volume of 77 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Belite Bio in a report on Monday, August 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on Belite Bio in a research report on Friday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company.

Belite Bio Stock Down 6.0 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.68.

About Belite Bio

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases. Its lead product candidate is LBS-008, an oral once-a-day treatment that can reduce and maintain the delivery of vitamin A to the eye to reduce the accumulation of toxic vitamin A by-products in ocular tissue that is in phase 3 clinical trial.

