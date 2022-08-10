Belt Finance (BELT) Hits Market Cap of $4.32 Million

Belt Finance (BELT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. Belt Finance has a market cap of $4.32 million and $540.00 worth of Belt Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Belt Finance has traded up 4.7% against the dollar. One Belt Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.45 or 0.00001904 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004209 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00040326 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00014815 BTC.

Belt Finance Profile

Belt Finance’s total supply is 9,550,122 coins. Belt Finance’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance.

Belt Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belt Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Belt Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Belt Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

