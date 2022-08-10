Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Given New $46.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Mizuho from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BSY. Oppenheimer started coverage on Bentley Systems in a report on Thursday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Bentley Systems from $55.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Bentley Systems from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

Bentley Systems Stock Performance

Shares of BSY traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.92. The company had a trading volume of 7,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,533. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.32, a PEG ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. Bentley Systems has a 52-week low of $26.32 and a 52-week high of $71.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $268.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.10 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 55.22% and a net margin of 8.84%. Bentley Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Bentley Systems will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Bentley Systems by 5.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 99,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after acquiring an additional 4,869 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 8.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 826,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,532,000 after buying an additional 64,500 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 395.3% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 401,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,371,000 after buying an additional 320,453 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the second quarter worth $275,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 58.4% during the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 33,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 12,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.12% of the company’s stock.

About Bentley Systems

(Get Rating)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.