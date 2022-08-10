Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Issues Earnings Results

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 55.22% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $268.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of Bentley Systems stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.14. The stock had a trading volume of 69,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,533. The firm has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.32, a P/E/G ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.00. Bentley Systems has a 12 month low of $26.32 and a 12 month high of $71.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.39 and its 200 day moving average is $37.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BSY shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Bentley Systems from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Bentley Systems from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Bentley Systems from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Bentley Systems in a report on Thursday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.
Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.
