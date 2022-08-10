Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Issues Earnings Results

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 55.22% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $268.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Bentley Systems Price Performance

Shares of Bentley Systems stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.14. The stock had a trading volume of 69,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,533. The firm has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.32, a P/E/G ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.00. Bentley Systems has a 12 month low of $26.32 and a 12 month high of $71.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.39 and its 200 day moving average is $37.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

Bentley Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Bentley Systems by 69.9% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 6,006 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Bentley Systems by 47.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,376 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in Bentley Systems by 165.5% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 13,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 8,407 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Bentley Systems in the first quarter valued at $580,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Bentley Systems by 622.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 11,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BSY shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Bentley Systems from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Bentley Systems from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Bentley Systems from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Bentley Systems in a report on Thursday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.