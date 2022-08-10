Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 36.42% and a negative net margin of 89.36%. The company had revenue of $19.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Berkeley Lights stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.14. The stock had a trading volume of 139,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,448. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.92 and its 200 day moving average is $5.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.63 million, a PE ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.59. Berkeley Lights has a twelve month low of $3.65 and a twelve month high of $45.28. The company has a current ratio of 7.52, a quick ratio of 6.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

In other Berkeley Lights news, insider Eric Hobbs sold 7,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total value of $37,429.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 182,725 shares in the company, valued at $908,143.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights during the second quarter worth about $151,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights during the first quarter worth about $170,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 35.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 8,353 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 560.6% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 79,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 67,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 21.3% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 24,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

BLI has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Berkeley Lights from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Berkeley Lights from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Berkeley Lights currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.40.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

