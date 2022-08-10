BiFi Market Capitalization Achieves $3.11 Million (BIFI)

BiFi (BIFI) traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 10th. One BiFi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0128 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BiFi has traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar. BiFi has a market capitalization of $3.11 million and approximately $223,647.00 worth of BiFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.11 or 0.00119940 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00024088 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001505 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.47 or 0.00278046 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00036077 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00009443 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000276 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000125 BTC.

About BiFi

BiFi (CRYPTO:BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. BiFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 244,001,935 coins. BiFi’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile. The Reddit community for BiFi is https://reddit.com/r/BFC_BiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BiFi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BiFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BiFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BiFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

