Big Digital Shares (BDS) Market Cap Reaches $42,719.75

Big Digital Shares (BDS) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. Big Digital Shares has a market capitalization of $42,719.75 and approximately $1,058.00 worth of Big Digital Shares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Big Digital Shares coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Big Digital Shares has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004124 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001568 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002227 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00014990 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00039119 BTC.
About Big Digital Shares
Big Digital Shares’ total supply is 450,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. Big Digital Shares’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Big Digital Shares
