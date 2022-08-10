Bio-Techne Co. (TECH) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 12th

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the biotechnology company on Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

Bio-Techne has a dividend payout ratio of 13.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Bio-Techne to earn $9.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.1%.

Bio-Techne Stock Performance

Bio-Techne stock traded up $12.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $373.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,359. Bio-Techne has a 52 week low of $318.07 and a 52 week high of $543.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $356.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $386.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.03). Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 24.61%. The business had revenue of $288.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bio-Techne will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $470.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $600.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bio-Techne has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $489.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 5,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $1,862,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 198,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,393,370. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 5,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $1,862,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 198,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,393,370. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Higgins sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.31, for a total transaction of $364,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,011.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bio-Techne

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 11,267.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 287,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,399,000 after buying an additional 284,741 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 456,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $197,870,000 after buying an additional 101,567 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,357,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 251.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,987,000 after buying an additional 23,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,445,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,924,978,000 after buying an additional 18,627 shares in the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

Further Reading

